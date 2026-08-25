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Adley Rutschman Injury: Managing elbow issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Interim manager Chad Tracy said that Rutschman will sit out Tuesday's game against Miami due to right elbow irritation, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Boston's skipper noted that Rutschman hyperextended his elbow while taking an aggressive swing in Monday's contest and felt sore afterward. The Red Sox aren't overly concerned about the 28-year-old's elbow, but they'll give him a day off Tuesday as a precaution. Connor Wong will fill in behind the plate and bat ninth.

Adley Rutschman
Boston Red Sox
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