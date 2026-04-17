Adley Rutschman Injury: Progresses to running

Rutschman (ankle) said Friday that he's progressed to running and going through drills but remains without a firm timetable for return, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman added that he's feeling a lot better after landing on the 10-day injured list with left ankle inflammation last weekend. The catcher is eligible to be reinstated from the injured list Tuesday in Kansas City, but it's unclear if he'll be ready. Samuel Basallo continues to handle catching duties for the Orioles.