Adley Rutschman Injury: Scratched from lineup
Rutschman was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Giants due to left ankle soreness, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The severity of Rutschman's injury is still unknown, but it's enough to keep him from starting behind the dish Saturday. Samuel Basallo will now handle catching duties, and Ryan Mountcastle will enter the lineup as Baltimore's designated hitter.
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