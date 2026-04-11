Adley Rutschman Injury: Slated for MRI
Rutschman (ankle) will have an MRI on Sunday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Rutschman landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to what is being deemed as left ankle inflammation. Results of Sunday's imaging should provide clarity about whether there's anything more going on with the ankle and could help determine a timeline for the backstop's return. Samuel Basallo will likely catch most days while Rutschman is out, and Maverick Handley was added to the roster Saturday to provide another option behind the plate.
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