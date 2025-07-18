Adley Rutschman Injury: Starting assignment soon

Rutschman (oblique) is expected to start a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutschman is approaching a rehab assignment -- likely the last step in his recovery from a strained left oblique. The catcher has been on the shelf since June 21, so he may require a longer stay in Norfolk. Rutschman posted a .691 OPS before the injury.