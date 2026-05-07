Adley Rutschman News: Absent from Thursday's lineup
Rutschman isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rutschman will get a breather after going 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored during the first two games of the series. Samuel Basallo will fill in behind the plate while Taylor Ward works as the DH and Tyler O'Neill starts in the outfield.
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