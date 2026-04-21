Adley Rutschman News: Activated from injured list
The Orioles activated Rutschman (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Rutschman required just the minimum 10-day absence with left ankle inflammation. He skipped a rehab assignment and will go directly back onto the active roster. Rutschman will serve as the Orioles' primary catcher, which means Samuel Basallo will go back to seeing most of his reps at designated hitter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adley Rutschman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adley Rutschman See More