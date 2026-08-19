Adley Rutschman News: Day off Wednesday
Rutschman is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Diamondbacks.
After making five straight starts, Rustchman will get a breather during Wednesday's afternoon contest. Connor Wong will do the catching and will bat ninth as the Red Sox attempt to complete the series sweep.
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