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Adley Rutschman News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Rustchman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.

The Red Sox have been careful not to overwork Rutschman since he came off the injured list, as this will be his fourth day off in the last two weeks. Connor Wong will do the catching and will bat ninth for Boston.

Adley Rutschman
Boston Red Sox
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