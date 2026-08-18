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Adley Rutschman News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Rutschman went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Rutschman opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning before launching a solo shot in the third. It was the 28-year-old's first homer in seven games with his new club, and he's now posted back-to-back multi-hit efforts after going 1-for-17 over his previous five contests. On the year, he's slashing .245/.332/.425 with nine long balls, 51 RBI and 32 runs scored across 316 plate appearances with the Red Sox and Orioles.

Adley Rutschman
Boston Red Sox
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