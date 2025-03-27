Fantasy Baseball
Adley Rutschman headshot

Adley Rutschman News: Goes deep twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Rutschman went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 12-2 win over Toronto.

After homering in the first inning off Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios, Rutschman went deep once again during the eighth frame to add to the Opening Day rout. Rutschman's hot bat in spring training appears to have carried into the regular season to begin the year, as the star backstop went 15-for-42 (.357) with three long balls and eight RBI in the Grapefruit League.

