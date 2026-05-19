Adley Rutschman News: Goes yard Monday

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored, a walk and a strikeout in Monday's loss to the Rays.

Rutschman blasted his seventh long ball of the season -- and third over his last nine games -- off reliever Chase Solesky in the seventh inning. Despite the uptick in power, Rutschman has been struggling to put the ball in play of late. He hit .356 with a 1.067 OPS between March and April, but those numbers have plummeted to a .193 average with a .645 OPS in 15 May contests.