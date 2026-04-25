Adley Rutschman News: Goes yard twice in big win
Rutschman went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in Friday's 10-3 win over the Red Sox.
The switch-hitting catcher took Brayan Bello deep in the first and fourth innings as part of a 20-hit, six-homer barrage from Baltimore's bats. Rutschman has been locked in since returning from a brief IL stint due to an ankle issue, racking up five hits, three homers and eight RBI in two games -- a surge that has pushed his slash line on the season to .349/.417/.698 through 48 plate appearances.
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