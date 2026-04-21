Adley Rutschman headshot

Adley Rutschman News: Makes splash in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Rutschman (ankle) went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Royals.

Rutschman made his presence felt in his return from the 10-day injured list, launching homer No. 1 on the season. The switch-hitting catcher is off to an impressive start at the dish following a disappointing 2025 regular season, when he posted a career-worst .673 OPS across 90 games. Over 43 plate appearances so far, Rutschman is slashing .316/.395/.553 with seven extra-base hits, five RBI, five walks and four runs scored.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
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