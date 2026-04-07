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Adley Rutschman News: On bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Rutschman is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's the second time on the bench in Baltimore's past three games for Rutschman, who is batting .292 (7-for-24) with four doubles, two RBI and three runs through his first eight games of the season. Samuel Basallo is stepping in behind the plate while Gunnar Henderson rests his legs as the designated hitter.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
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