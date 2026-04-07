Adley Rutschman News: On bench Tuesday
Rutschman is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It's the second time on the bench in Baltimore's past three games for Rutschman, who is batting .292 (7-for-24) with four doubles, two RBI and three runs through his first eight games of the season. Samuel Basallo is stepping in behind the plate while Gunnar Henderson rests his legs as the designated hitter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adley Rutschman See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets12 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adley Rutschman See More