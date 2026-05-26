Adley Rutschman headshot

Adley Rutschman News: Receiving evening off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Rutschman is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Rutschman looks like he'll be receiving a planned night off after he started in each of the last seven games -- five at catcher, two at designated hitter -- while going 5-for-26 (.192 average) with a home run, a double, seven walks, four runs and two RBI over that stretch. Samuel Basallo will receive the nod behind the dish Tuesday, while Jeremiah Jackson covers the DH spot.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
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