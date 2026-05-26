Adley Rutschman News: Receiving evening off
Rutschman is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.
Rutschman looks like he'll be receiving a planned night off after he started in each of the last seven games -- five at catcher, two at designated hitter -- while going 5-for-26 (.192 average) with a home run, a double, seven walks, four runs and two RBI over that stretch. Samuel Basallo will receive the nod behind the dish Tuesday, while Jeremiah Jackson covers the DH spot.
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