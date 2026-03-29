Adley Rutschman headshot

Adley Rutschman News: Receiving first day off of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Rutschman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

With Baltimore closing out its season-opening series against the Twins with a day game, Rutschman will rest after he started behind the dish in both of the Orioles' first two contests. Samuel Basallo will fill in for Rutschman at catcher.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
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