Adley Rutschman News: Receiving first day off of season
Rutschman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
With Baltimore closing out its season-opening series against the Twins with a day game, Rutschman will rest after he started behind the dish in both of the Orioles' first two contests. Samuel Basallo will fill in for Rutschman at catcher.
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