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Adley Rutschman News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Rutschman is absent from Baltimore's starting lineup Sunday versus the Rangers.

Rutschman will get a well-deserved breather after starting the previous eight games for the Orioles, including making five consecutive starts behind the plate. Samuel Basallo, who has frequently served as the team's DH, will get a turn at catcher Sunday.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
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