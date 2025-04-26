Adley Rutschman News: Sitting for Game 1
Rutschman isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit.
Rutschman has really been struggling as of late, slashing .128/.227/.231 in 44 plate appearances over his last 10 games. He'll take a game off to begin Saturday's festivities but will likely return to the starting nine for the nightcap. In the meantime, Gary Sanchez will start behind the plate and bat eighth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now