Adley Rutschman News: Sitting for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 7:56am

Rutschman isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit.

Rutschman has really been struggling as of late, slashing .128/.227/.231 in 44 plate appearances over his last 10 games. He'll take a game off to begin Saturday's festivities but will likely return to the starting nine for the nightcap. In the meantime, Gary Sanchez will start behind the plate and bat eighth.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
