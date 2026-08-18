Adley Rutschman News: Snaps hitless funk

Rutschman went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-1 win over Arizona.

Rutschman, who was dropped from third to fifth in the order, snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a sixth-inning double that plated Boston's ninth run. He entered the game having gone 1-for-17 over his first five games in a Red Sox uniform.