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Adley Rutschman News: Taking seat during nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 12:42pm

Rutschman isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored during Baltimore's 10-3 win in Game 1, and he'll get a chance to rest his legs during the second half of Thursday's festivities. Samuel Basallo will do the catching instead for starter Brandon Young.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
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