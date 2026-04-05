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Adley Rutschman News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 2:01pm

Rutschman is not in Baltimore's starting lineup Sunday versus Pittsburgh.

Rutschman was behind the plate for four of the previous five games and will get a breather Sunday. Samuel Basallo is doing the catching for Baltimore in the series finale against Pittsburgh.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
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