Adley Rutschman News: Taking seat Tuesday
Rutschman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.
It's a routine day off for Rutschman, who had started each of the previous four contests for the Orioles. Samuel Basallo is doing the catching and batting fifth in the series opener.
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