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Adley Rutschman News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Rutschman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.

It's a routine day off for Rutschman, who had started each of the previous four contests for the Orioles. Samuel Basallo is doing the catching and batting fifth in the series opener.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
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