Adolis Garcia Injury: Likely to be ready Opening Day

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that he expects Garcia to be ready for Opening Day after an MRI revealed a "pretty mild" left oblique strain for the outfielder, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Bochy added that the strain is considered "not quite a Grade 1," which is the least severe of the designations. It's excellent news for the Rangers and for Garcia, who is projected to be the team's primary right fielder this season.