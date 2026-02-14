Adolis Garcia News: Candidate to hit cleanup
Garcia is a candidate to bat in the cleanup spot this season, per Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
The departure of Nick Castellanos, who was the club's primary cleanup batter a year ago, this offseason further increases Garcia's chances of beginning the new campaign as Philadelphia's No. 4 hitter. Garcia is lined up as the Phillies' top right fielder this spring, but he's turned in a sub-.700 OPS in consecutive seasons with the Rangers and enters 2026 as a late-round gamble in most fantasy leagues. That said, the prospect of batting behind All-Stars Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper offers Garcia plenty of RBI upside this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adolis Garcia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adolis Garcia See More