Adolis Garcia News: Drives in two runs Wednesday
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.
Garcia gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, when he took Tanner Houck deep to left field for a solo homer, and the former added another run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to center field. Garcia has been hot at the plate as of late, going 6-for-10 with one home run and five RBI over his last three games, and his OPS now sits at .706 in 138 plate appearances.
