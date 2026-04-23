Adolis Garcia News: First day off Thursday
Garcia is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
It's the first day off this season for Garcia, who is slashing only .212/.299/.329 with a pair of home runs and a 27.8 percent strikeout rate in his first 24 contests this season. Brandon Marsh is sliding over to right field, and Felix Reyes will get the start in left field as the Phillies try to avoid a ninth straight loss.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adolis Garcia See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 617 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 419 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adolis Garcia See More