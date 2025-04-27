Adolis Garcia News: Gets break amid slump

Texas manager Bruce Bochy held Garcia out of the starting lineup Saturday for the first time this season, Henry Schulman of MLB.com reports.

Bochy wanted to give Garcia a mental break amid a 3-for-17 road trip and a rough April overall. Garcia is batting .182/.229/.299 through 21 games during the month. "It's fair to say he's not seeing the ball well right now," the manager said. "He's trying to get his timing down. That's what he says -- he's lost right now." Josh Smith replaced Garcia in right field.