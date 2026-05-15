Adolis Garcia News: Getting breather Friday
Garcia is not in the lineup for Friday's tilt in Pittsburgh.
Garcia has looked lost at the plate lately, going 0-for-16 with a 0:8 BB:K over his last four contests. He'll get a day to regroup Friday while Brandon Marsh covers right field in the series opener versus the Pirates.
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