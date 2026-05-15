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Adolis Garcia News: Getting breather Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Garcia is not in the lineup for Friday's tilt in Pittsburgh.

Garcia has looked lost at the plate lately, going 0-for-16 with a 0:8 BB:K over his last four contests. He'll get a day to regroup Friday while Brandon Marsh covers right field in the series opener versus the Pirates.

Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies
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