Adolis Garcia headshot

Adolis Garcia News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Garcia started the previous eight games and will take a seat Sunday after posting a .273/.314/.364 slash line with five RBI and three runs during that stretch. Felix Reyes, Justin Crawford and Brandon Marsh will start from left to right in the outfield for the series finale in Miami.

Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies
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