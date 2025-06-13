Adolis Garcia News: Homers in win

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 16-3 win over the Twins.

Garcia's bat continued to show life since returning from a multi-day break amid a slump. Thursday's homer was his first since returning, and he's 8-for-29 with three extra-base hits and six RBI over the last eight games. An even better sign is that Garcia's last three hits have gone for extra-bases.