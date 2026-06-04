Adolis Garcia News: Homers Thursday
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Padres.
Garcia extended the Phillies lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning with a 429-foot blast off Lucas Giolito, his fifth homer this season and first since May 6. Garcia is now 3-for-10 with a pair of extra-base hits in his last three contests after going 0-for-17 in his previous six games. Overall, he's slashing .196/.275/.316 with 17 RBI, 18 runs scored and three stolen bases across 236 plate appearances this year.
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