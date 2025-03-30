Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adolis Garcia headshot

Adolis Garcia News: Logs second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 9:11pm

Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over Boston.

Garcia hit the second of two Texas solo home runs in the sixth inning to erase Boston's lead. It was the second homer in as many days for Garcia, who told Jack Magruder of MLB.com at the start of spring training that his goal is to hit 50 home runs. He reworked his swing during the offseason in an effort to bounce back from a career-low .684 OPS in 2024.

Adolis Garcia
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now