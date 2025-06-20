Adolis Garcia News: Powers offense in win

Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Pirates.

Garcia fell a triple shy of the cycle, highlighted by a 418-foot homer in the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has continued a strong June, collecting four multi-hit efforts, eight extra-base hits, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and two steals over 15 games. On the season, he's slashing .237/.285/.411 with nine home runs, 37 RBI, 24 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 277 plate appearances.