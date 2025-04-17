Adolis Garcia News: Productive start continues in win
Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's win over the Angels.
After plating a run on a sacrifice fly in the first frame, Garcia launched a 382-foot shot into left-center field to give Texas a 4-1 lead in the third inning. While the slugging outfielder is batting just .226 over his first 62 at-bats of the year, Garcia has remained productive by piling up three homers, five doubles, seven RBI and four stolen bases through 19 outings.
