Adolis Garcia News: Returns with boom

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's spring game against the Reds.

Garcia made his first Cactus League appearance after an eight-day absence due to a left oblique strain. The 32-year-old slugger brought his boom stick with him, recording three batted balls in play that were classified as hard hit: a 96.6 mph double, a 105.9 mph lineout and a 110.0 mph fly out. According to Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, Garcia's average exit velocity over his first eight spring contests was 86.7 mph, a drop from his career average of 91.5 mph. He served as the designated hitter Wednesday and is expected to play right field Thursday.