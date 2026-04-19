Adolis Garcia News: Settling into cleanup spot
Garcia went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.
While Garcia went hitless for the ninth time in his last 12 contests, he did extend his on-base streak to six consecutive games. The outfielder has hit cleanup for the Phillies in six straight outings as well, so he should have plenty of RBI chances going forward. Through 85 plate appearances, Garcia is slashing a frosty .205/.306/.342 with two home runs, four doubles and five RBI.
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