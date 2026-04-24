Adolis Garcia News: Singles thrice against Atlanta
Garcia went 3-for-5 with three singles in Friday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.
Garcia and Garrett Stubbs were the only Phillies to record multiple hits Friday. While Garcia isn't hitting for much power, he's on a five-game hitting streak and is slashing .242/.320/.385 with three homers, six RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 9:27 BB:K across his first 103 plate appearances with Philadelphia.
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