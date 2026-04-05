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Adolis Garcia News: Slugs second home run in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rockies.

Garcia accounted for the Phillies' lone run and was the only member of the starting lineup to reach base multiple times Sunday. Garcia's home run in the second inning was his second as a member of the Phillies, and the veteran outfielder is slashing .294/.306/.529 with the two homers, four RBI, three runs scored and a 1:9 BB:K across 36 plate appearances.

Adolis Garcia
Philadelphia Phillies
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