Adolis Garcia headshot

Adolis Garcia News: Snaps hitless skid in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Garcia went 1-for-3 in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Cubs.

Although he snapped an 0-for-17 skid with a single in the first inning Monday, Garcia remains without an RBI in his last seven games. The veteran outfielder has now gone just 6-for-34 (.176) with just four RBI so far, but he does have two home runs, three doubles, three walks and two stolen bases through 11 outings.

Adolis Garcia
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
