Adolis Garcia News: Unveils new swing

Garcia (knee) reworked his swing during the offseason, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The outfielder is coming off a 2024 season during which he posted career lows in average (.224) and OPS (.684).

Entering the final year of a two-year deal, Garcia is looking to improve his market value for next season and beyond. As such, he worked to remove a loop at the top of swing and generally tighten it up. Texas manager Bruce Bochy described the swing as "quieter" and said Garcia is being more direct to the ball. Bochy also noted the slugger's gait and spring while running the bases, which indicates the patella injury sustained late in 2024 will not be an issue when the Rangers begin Cactus League games.