Adolis Garcia News: Walk-off caps three-hit day

Garcia went 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Garcia picked up his sixth career walk-off hit in the 11th inning to punctuate a three-hit day, his fourth of the season. The 32-year-old has been a good run producer for the Rangers as of late, driving in seven in his past six games. Even so, the outfielder is struggling at the plate this season, slashing .226/.270/.387 through 66 games.