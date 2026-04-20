Adrian Bohorquez Injury: Shelved by forearm injury
Bohorquez was placed on 7-day injured list at High-A Cedar Rapids with a right forearm strain, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.
Given the nature of the injury, it could be a lengthy absence for the 21-year-old hurler. Bohorquez carries an 11.25 ERA and 13:9 K:BB over eight innings in his first three starts with Cedar Rapids this season.
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