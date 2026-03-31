Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Del Castillo (calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.

Del Castillo missed the entirety of Cactus League play with a strained left calf, so this is a big step in his recovery to see some game action. Del Castillo appeared in 44 regular-season games with the Diamondbacks last season and slashed .242/.290/.392 with four home runs, 17 RBI, nine runs scored and an 8:47 BB:K across 131 plate appearances.