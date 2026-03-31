Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Beginning rehab assignment
Del Castillo (calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.
Del Castillo missed the entirety of Cactus League play with a strained left calf, so this is a big step in his recovery to see some game action. Del Castillo appeared in 44 regular-season games with the Diamondbacks last season and slashed .242/.290/.392 with four home runs, 17 RBI, nine runs scored and an 8:47 BB:K across 131 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West19 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats67 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer192 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target199 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target206 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More