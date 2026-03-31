Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Del Castillo (calf) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.

Del Castillo missed the entirety of Cactus League play with a strained left calf, so this is a big step in his recovery to see some game action. Del Castillo appeared in 44 regular-season games with the Diamondbacks last season and slashed .242/.290/.392 with four home runs, 17 RBI, nine runs scored and an 8:47 BB:K across 131 plate appearances.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
19 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
67 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
192 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
199 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
206 days ago