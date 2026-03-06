Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Begins baseball activties
Del Castillo (calf) has begun hitting in the cages and catching bullpen sessions, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Del Castillo has been sidelined since mid-February, at which point he estimated a month of recovery time. He's not running yet, but the resumption of baseball activities indicates Del Castillo could be available for Opening Day.
