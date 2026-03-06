Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Begins baseball activties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Del Castillo (calf) has begun hitting in the cages and catching bullpen sessions, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Del Castillo has been sidelined since mid-February, at which point he estimated a month of recovery time. He's not running yet, but the resumption of baseball activities indicates Del Castillo could be available for Opening Day.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
