Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Del Castillo (shoulder) served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored for the ACL Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Del Castillo began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League as he works back from a shoulder strain that idled him for nearly two months. He emerged as a prospect in 2024 at Triple-A Reno and acquitted himself well in a cup of coffee in the majors. The view is that Del Castillo needs improvement in some areas behind the plate, but the bat could play in the majors. Once ready, he's expected to be assigned to Reno.