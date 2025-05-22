Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2025 at 6:09am

Del Castillo (shoulder) served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored for the ACL Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Del Castillo began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League as he works back from a shoulder strain that idled him for nearly two months. He emerged as a prospect in 2024 at Triple-A Reno and acquitted himself well in a cup of coffee in the majors. The view is that Del Castillo needs improvement in some areas behind the plate, but the bat could play in the majors. Once ready, he's expected to be assigned to Reno.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now