Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Begins running

Del Castillo (calf) is continuing to rehab and has begun running, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Del Castillo will operate as a designated hitter in minor-league games before the organization makes its next move. It's unclear what the Diamondbacks have in mind once Del Castillo is ready to play. He could serve as a third catcher and part-time DH in the majors or head back to the minors where he can continue to develop defensively.