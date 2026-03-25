Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Begins running
Del Castillo (calf) is continuing to rehab and has begun running, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.
Del Castillo will operate as a designated hitter in minor-league games before the organization makes its next move. It's unclear what the Diamondbacks have in mind once Del Castillo is ready to play. He could serve as a third catcher and part-time DH in the majors or head back to the minors where he can continue to develop defensively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West13 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats61 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer186 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target193 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target200 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More