Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Begins running

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 5:40am

Del Castillo (calf) is continuing to rehab and has begun running, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Del Castillo will operate as a designated hitter in minor-league games before the organization makes its next move. It's unclear what the Diamondbacks have in mind once Del Castillo is ready to play. He could serve as a third catcher and part-time DH in the majors or head back to the minors where he can continue to develop defensively.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
61 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
186 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
193 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
200 days ago