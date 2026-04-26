Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Forced to leave early Sunday

Del Castillo suffered a left ring finger dislocation and exited Sunday's contest against the Padres in the top of the third inning Sunday.

Del Castillo sustained the injury while behind the plate, and he was replaced by James McCann in the contest. Del Castillo finished his day having gone 0-for-1 at the plate with a strikeout, and more information on his status moving forward will likely be provided in the near future.