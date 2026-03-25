Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Moves to IL

The Diamondbacks placed Del Castillo on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left calf strain.

Del Castillo was unable to make any Cactus League appearances after straining his left calf shortly before the start of camp, but he made enough progress in his recovery for Arizona to clear him to serve as a designated hitter in a minor-league spring training game earlier this week, per MLB.com. Arizona will likely want Del Castillo to be available to play catcher prior to activating him from the IL, and it's unclear how close the 26-year-old might be to taking part in defensive drills.