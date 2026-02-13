Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Nursing calf issue

Del Castillo is dealing with a left calf issue, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Del Castillo has been off to the side as fellow catchers have worked the drills since pitchers and catchers reported to camp earlier this week. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Del Castillo will be slow-played this spring, but it's unclear if that's initially upon his return or for a longer period. Del Castillo's bat is seen as an asset and ahead of his defense behind the dish. There are no plans to move the 26-year-old off catching, but he's third on the depth chart and likely to see more time at DH than catcher in 2026.