Adrian Del Castillo headshot

Adrian Del Castillo Injury: Nursing calf issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 4:46am

Del Castillo is dealing with a left calf issue, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Del Castillo has been off to the side as fellow catchers have worked the drills since pitchers and catchers reported to camp earlier this week. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Del Castillo will be slow-played this spring, but it's unclear if that's initially upon his return or for a longer period. Del Castillo's bat is seen as an asset and ahead of his defense behind the dish. There are no plans to move the 26-year-old off catching, but he's third on the depth chart and likely to see more time at DH than catcher in 2026.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adrian Del Castillo See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
21 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
146 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
153 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
160 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
173 days ago